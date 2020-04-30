Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Inphi were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $197,487.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock worth $8,050,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

IPHI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,189. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $102.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.