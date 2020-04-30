Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

O stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

