Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 2,051,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.