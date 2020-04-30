Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of MYR Group worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MYR Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 168,146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 709,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 117,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 154,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. MYR Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.73.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

