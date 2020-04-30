Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 68,485,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,049 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,077,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 328,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 279,415 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,873,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 606.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 264,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 226,974 shares during the period.

FNDA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,376. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

