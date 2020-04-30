Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,909. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $761,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,952.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $3,047,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

