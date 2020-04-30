Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $291,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 6,619,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.