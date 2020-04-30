Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,036 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,714. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.