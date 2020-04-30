Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,528,000 after purchasing an additional 505,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,134,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,097,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,247,000.

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,661. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

