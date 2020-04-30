Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $540,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 737,681 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.