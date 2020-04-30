Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $724,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $672,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

