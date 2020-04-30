Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.44% of Northern Technologies International worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTIC stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.46. Northern Technologies International Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Northern Technologies International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

