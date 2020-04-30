Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $274,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 36,864,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,010,145. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

