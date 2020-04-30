Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $342,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.48.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.33. 2,282,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,873. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

