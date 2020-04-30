Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 464.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.08. 149,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.