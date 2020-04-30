Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 275,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $$49.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

