Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 384 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Neogen were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Neogen by 256.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,360.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 1,750 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,940. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,215. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

