Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 575 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in II-VI were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in II-VI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,300 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 1,662,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.10. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

