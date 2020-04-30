Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.