Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

