Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Saia were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Saia by 185.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock traded up $12.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.22. 602,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

