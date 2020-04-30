Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ECPG stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 485,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,222. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $818.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

