Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.11.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.43. 1,355,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,975. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

