Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,276 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 110,437,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,077,024. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

