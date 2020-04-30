Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,511 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 213,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 38,414,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,832. The company has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

