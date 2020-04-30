Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 277 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,493 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,965,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234,230 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,275,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,262,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 317,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41 and a beta of 0.60. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $1,323,770.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,441.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 747,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,122,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,451 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,370. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

