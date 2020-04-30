Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 30,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 157,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

