Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $426,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after buying an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after buying an additional 540,645 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $152.73. 1,714,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,643. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $158.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -142.74, a PEG ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

