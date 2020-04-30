Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Carolina Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 153.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116,346 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carolina Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARO. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.16.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 188,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $879.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Carolina Financial Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

