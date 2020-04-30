Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Shares of EDU traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.17. 1,528,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,051. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.