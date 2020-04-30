Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,647 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $7,423,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 75,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,667. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

