Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given News Sentiment Score of 1.00

Headlines about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Shopify’s ranking:

SHOP stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.99. 2,395,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,607. Shopify has a 52-week low of $226.44 and a 52-week high of $665.74. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.38 and its 200-day moving average is $413.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.74.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

