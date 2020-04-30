Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expands By 39.1%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:AER traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 2,270,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,889. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AerCap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,600,000 after acquiring an additional 468,544 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

