Short Interest in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Drops By 17.4%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:ANH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 41.82 and a current ratio of 41.82. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,176.6% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 819,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 794,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 248,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,718,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

