Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Decreases By 49.7%

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 919,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 920,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 1,129,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $761.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.77. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $754.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.