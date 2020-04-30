Short Interest in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Decreases By 79.4%

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CXDC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. China XD Plastics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

