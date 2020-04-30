Short Interest in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Drops By 53.3%

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 143,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $3,038,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSOD traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -406.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

