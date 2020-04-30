Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Decreases By 77.3%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 91,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,773. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

