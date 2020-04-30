Short Interest in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Grows By 12.8%

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Maura Topper bought 3,245 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,945.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $65,932.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan D. Lynch bought 6,650 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,223.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 5,433.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 165,707 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Crossamerica Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Crossamerica Partners stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

