Short Interest in CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Decreases By 96.4%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CTIB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,142. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CTI Industries has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

In other news, Director Yubao Li acquired 260,000 shares of CTI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

