Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Drops By 83.6%

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 25,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,431.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,955 shares of company stock valued at $757,372. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

