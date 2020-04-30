Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Drops By 50.0%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 209,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,777. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Epsilon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

