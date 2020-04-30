Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Increases By 12.8%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 551,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.35. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Federal Signal by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

