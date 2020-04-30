Short Interest in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Decreases By 49.4%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 192,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,172. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPP. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

