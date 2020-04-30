Short Interest in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Increases By 12.9%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,054,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

