Short Interest in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Declines By 11.0%

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 13,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,073. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $446,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.6% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 2,992,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

