Short Interest in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rises By 12.5%

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,040 in the last quarter.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $31,836,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 310,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,734. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.97. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.