Short Interest in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Grows By 34.0%

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUNS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 54,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 57.23%. Equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 178,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.