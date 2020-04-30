Short Interest in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Increases By 31.4%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

SPTN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 391,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $637.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 0.86. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

