Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Rises By 21.3%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 114,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 117,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,301. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $197.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 10,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Beall bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,188 shares of company stock worth $484,865. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STXB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.