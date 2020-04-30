Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Declines By 14.0%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Summer Infant stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 11,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,936. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

