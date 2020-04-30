Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Declines By 14.0%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Summer Infant stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 11,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,936. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.